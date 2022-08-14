Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hess Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

