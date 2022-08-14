High Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

