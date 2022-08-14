High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,366 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.6 %

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

ELAN stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.