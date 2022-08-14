High Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Service Co. International by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after buying an additional 543,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 468,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Service Co. International by 10,867.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 459,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Service Co. International by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 301,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

SCI opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.