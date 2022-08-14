High Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after buying an additional 483,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

