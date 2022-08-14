High Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $21,810,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

