High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

