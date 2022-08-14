High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

Shares of STT opened at $74.93 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

