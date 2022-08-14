High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $161,617,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

TSM opened at $90.86 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

