High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.7% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after acquiring an additional 729,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

