Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

