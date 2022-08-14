Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $990.00

Honest (HNST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Honest has a total market cap of $994,439.16 and approximately $990.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

