Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $990.00

Honest (HNST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Honest has a total market cap of $994,439.16 and approximately $990.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013974 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.
Honest Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.