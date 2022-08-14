Hoo Token Price Reaches $0.56 (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $46.17 million and $318.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

