Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE HMN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 162,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

