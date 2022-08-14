Horizon Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,449.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 million and $43,449.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.