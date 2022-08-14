Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

