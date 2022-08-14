HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 3.8% This Week

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $372.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XProject (XPRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00144468 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.