HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.59. The stock had a trading volume of 375,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,457. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.74.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,680 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 259.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.