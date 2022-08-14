HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.
HubSpot Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.59. The stock had a trading volume of 375,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,457. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.74.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 259.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
