Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $12.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.56 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 202,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

