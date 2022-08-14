Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF stock remained flat at $12.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.