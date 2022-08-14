HUNT Price Hits $0.52 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. HUNT has a market cap of $57.60 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00064010 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

