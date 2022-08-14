Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on H. TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB raised their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.56.

TSE H opened at C$35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.07. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

