Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $183,809.00

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $183,809.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

