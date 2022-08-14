Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyliion from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Stock Performance

Hyliion stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Hyliion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter worth $825,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 50.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 135,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hyliion by 76.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.