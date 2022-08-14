Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyliion from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Hyliion Stock Performance
Hyliion stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.
Institutional Trading of Hyliion
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
