HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

HyperCash (HC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $269,365.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.99 or 0.99888704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00229057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00144003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00263604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00051767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

