ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.28 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00022623 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and $643,789.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,459 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
