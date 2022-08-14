IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0840 on Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $56.55 million and $9.33 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,086,713 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

