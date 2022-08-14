Ignition Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $32,685.72 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,230.67 or 0.99867311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00047808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00026276 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

