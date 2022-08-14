ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

ImmuCell Price Performance

Shares of ImmuCell stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.78. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in ImmuCell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in ImmuCell by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Articles

