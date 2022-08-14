ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,725 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 3,756,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,971. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

