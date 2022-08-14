Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 21st

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.3% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

