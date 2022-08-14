Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 21st

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.3% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.
IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
