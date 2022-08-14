Innova (INN) Market Cap Tops $232,628.41

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $232,628.41 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

