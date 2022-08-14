Insider Buying: Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Buys £8,032.75 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Sandra Stash purchased 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,032.75 ($9,706.08).

Sandra Stash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Sandra Stash purchased 8,800 shares of Diversified Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944 ($12,015.47).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.40 ($1.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Energy

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.48%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

