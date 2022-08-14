Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,563,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,829,912.27.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,324.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.69 per share, with a total value of C$295,362.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.37 per share, with a total value of C$185,337.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.75. The stock has a market cap of C$938.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$18.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.56.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

