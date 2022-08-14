Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO Buys $64,608.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,802.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, John Ho bought 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.06 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSEA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.