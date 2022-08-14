Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,039,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.