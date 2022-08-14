Insider Selling: Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDGGet Rating) Director Robert Pease sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,000.

Endurance Gold Stock Down 7.1 %

EDG stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. Endurance Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a PE ratio of -37.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

