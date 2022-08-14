Insider Selling: Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) Director Robert Pease sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,000.
Endurance Gold Stock Down 7.1 %
EDG stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. Endurance Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a PE ratio of -37.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.
Endurance Gold Company Profile
