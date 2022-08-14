Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $831,356.55 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $111.45 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 136,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

