Insider Selling: Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $26,805.00 in Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Michael Robert Kramer sold 250 shares of Pathward Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, August 4th, Michael Robert Kramer sold 250 shares of Pathward Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $8,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1,230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 131,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,794,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

