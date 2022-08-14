Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.