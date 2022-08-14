InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $55.99 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,109 shares of company stock worth $246,746 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.