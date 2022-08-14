International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in International Game Technology by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.