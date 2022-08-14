International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
International Game Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
International Game Technology Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in International Game Technology by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
