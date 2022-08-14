Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

