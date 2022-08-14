Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 50.5% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSCC stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

