Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0261 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded down 56.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $100.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,510.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

