IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,305,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $7,171,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOBT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.94. 20,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

