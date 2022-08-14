Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.