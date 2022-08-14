Iridium (IRD) Market Cap Reaches $118,296.38

Iridium (IRD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $118,296.38 and approximately $12.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.

Buying and Selling Iridium

