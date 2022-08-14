Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $60,750.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50.

On Monday, June 13th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00.

IRM stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

