iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

